Scott Chase and Karen Chase to Jacob Westerbaan and Allen J. Westerbaan of Canton for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $50,000.

Kelly Shelmire Executrix, Margaret E. Johnson Estate and Margaret Johnson (AKA) to Michael Lione and Patricia Lione of Tunkhannock for property in Warren Township for $165,000.

Robert A. Wright to Robert A. Wright and Erica S. Wright of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.

Harold R. Trexler Estate and William J. Trexler Executor to Felice L. Reitknecht of Sayre for property in Ridgebury Township for $140,000.

W. John Allford and Holly Allford to Caleb Anderson and Shannon Anderson of Milan for property in Ulster Township for $225,000.

Cale P. Holmes and Jerikah L. Holmes to Cale P. Holmes of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.

Larry A. Kelsall and Karen E. Kelsall to Heath M. Stone and Jenny L. Stone of Athens for property in Litchfield Township for $330,000.

Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Jeremy M. Currington to M&T Bank of Buffalo, New York, for property in Canton Borough Second Ward for $1.

Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Zachary C. Schulz and Fallon M. Schulz to Mid Island Mortgage Corp of Ewing, New Jersey, for property in Rome Township for $967.05.

Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Timothy P. Waite II to Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC of Troy, Michigan, for property in South Waverly Borough for $1,185.34.

Shirley H. Grey, Michael E. Grey and Pamela Grey Morgan to R M Land Development LLC of Towanda for property in Windham Township for $235,000.

Joseph L. Lane Jr. and Isa Lane to Lucas Wright of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $170,000.

Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County, Vernon L. Rogers and Bonnie J. Rogers to Guthrie Federal Credit Union of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $951.13.

Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Steven M. Brown to PS Bank and People State Bank (FB DA) of Wyalusing for property in Rome Township for $2,323.22.

Bradford County Sheriff, Sheriff of Bradford County and Timothy Hartzig to Freedom Mortgage Corporation of Fishers of Fishers, Indiana, for property in Troy Borough for $830.78.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments