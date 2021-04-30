SOUTH WAVERLY — Starting on Monday, the recycling in South Waverly will be picked up on Mondays instead of Thursdays.

According to the borough, “everything stays the same as far as what is recyclable and putting it all in a container.”

The change is due to the fact that recyclables will now be picked up by RPM Group instead of Taylor Garbage Service.

Residents should plan to put their recyclables out on Sunday nights, to be picked up at approximately 5 a.m. on Monday mornings.

While RPM Group is offering garbage removal in South Waverly, residents will have to contact the company themselves if they wish to sign up individually.

For more information about recycling, or to start a garbage pickup contract, South Waverly residents may call RPM Group at 607-223-8714.

