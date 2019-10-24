SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District confirmed on Monday that it will use the grant money it received from the Safe School Targeted Grants to implement a program that focuses on positive behavior.
State Sen. Gene Yaw and State Rep. Tina Pickett announced last week that Sayre would be receiving $18,954.74 from the grant.
Dr. Tricia Tietjen, the director of special education for the Sayre Area School District, explained that the district submitted applications for two grants — one for equipment and one for a program called Positive Behavior Intervention System.
“What that (grant) was written for was a data management system that will house all of our educational and behavioral data so we can track behavioral interventions and academic interventions to support our initiative to implement PBIS,” Tietjen explained.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio believes the program will be a positive thing for the students.
“It’s a great program to infuse that positive behavior for our students. (So they) get rewards for their positive behavior rather than that negative side. We always want to work towards the positive and reinforce that feeling of goodness for our students,” Daloisio said.
Tietjen also explained that some of the grant money will go toward signs that will be featured around the district.
“The other portion of the grant was to pay for signage. (At) schools that are implementing PBIS, if you walk around you will see (signs) with expectations and incentives and all of that kind of stuff,” said Tietjen. “That whole initiative will allow us to focus on the positive behavior as opposed to the negative behavior.”
