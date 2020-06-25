SMITHFIELD — The Smithfield Township Summer Fest has been canceled for this summer.
“The Smithfield Township Supervisors, after much consideration, have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Smithfield Township Summer Fest scheduled for July 11, 2020,” a press release said.
According to the township, the decision was made based on an effort to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to prioritize the health and safety of the community.
“Thank you for your understanding during these unprecedented times. We look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Summer Fest Event,” the press release said.
