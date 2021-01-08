On a day when the national daily death toll topped 4,000 for the first time and the new variant of the COVID-19 virus was detected in Pennsylvania, local counties saw a jump in deaths.
Bradford County has had a deadly week in its fight against the COVID-19 virus as three more residents have lost their lives due to complications of the disease. Since Jan. 4, the death toll has risen to 59, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has added 81 confirmed cases of the virus over the last few days, bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 2,784 since March. The Department of Health also reported 500 cases that are considered probable.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added 22 confirmed cases over the last few days, bringing its total to 567. There are also 38 cases that are considered probable in the Sayre area.
Athens (18810) is now up to 356 confirmed cases after adding eight since the weekend. There are also 29 probable cases in Athens, according to the DOH.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county (with new cases since Jan. 4 in parentheses) include:
• Canton — 210 (up 5) with 27 additional cases being considered probable.
• Columbia Cross Roads — 100 (up 7) with 12 additional cases being considered probable.
• Gillett — 165 (up 5) with 18 additional cases being considered probable.
• Laceyville — 71 (up 10) with 22 additional cases being considered probable.
• Milan — 60 (up 1) with five additional cases being considered probable.
• Monroeton — 76 (no change) with eight additional cases being considered probable.
• New Albany — 55 (up 2) with eight additional cases being considered probable.
• Rome — 83 (up 4) with nine additional cases being considered probable.
• Towanda — 364 (up 7) with 58 additional cases being considered probable.
• Troy — 302 (up 13) with 32 additional cases being considered probable.
• Ulster — 101 (up 2) with 19 additional cases being considered probable.
• Wyalusing — 127 (up 4) with 20 additional cases being considered probable.
• Wysox — 40 (no change) with seven additional cases being considered probable.
In addition, Tioga County Pa. numbers of note include Wellsboro with 561 confirmed cases, up 15 over the last three days, Mansfield with 244 cases — an increase of four, Westfield with 126 cases (up 4) and Blossburg checking in with 119 cases (up 1). Tioga County has reported 1,861 confirmed cases and 70 deaths.
Across the border in New York, Chemung County has reported four new deaths in the last three days due to complications from the COVID-19 virus to bring the new total to 69.
Chemung County also reported 53 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 4,849 since March. Out of those cases, 197 are considered active, according to the county. Of the 4,849, 132 are in the Town of Chemung and 39 are in Van Etten
There are now 52 individuals remaining hospitalized in the county as they battle the virus, while 4,583 have recovered.
Tioga County has added 174 confirmed cases of COVID in the last few days, bringing its total to 1,939.
There are currently 292 active cases, an increase of 48 since Jan. 4, while 594 Tioga County residents are in mandatory quarantine at this time, an increase of 82, and 1,583 have recovered.
The death toll, still at 64 in Tioga County, has remained steady over the past four weeks.
