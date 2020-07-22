The number of COVID-19 cases in Bradford County increased to 68 on Monday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven of the cases are probable and 61 are confirmed to be positive.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 26 cases are the most in the county.
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reported over 1,027 new cases on Tuesday, marking the third time this month the single-day case count surpassed 1,000. Prior to July 10, that had not happened since May.
Over 100,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,000 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, the number of cases in Tioga County remained at 178 on Monday.
Seventeen of the cases are active.
Additionally, 109 individuals in Tioga County are in mandatory quarantine.
“Chairwoman Sauerbrey reported the increase in mandatory quarantine in Tioga County is because of large weddings and travelers from outside the area,” the press release said.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 137, with at least 47 coming from Elderwood.
Chemung County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 129.
Seven cases are currently active.
Three people in Chemung County have died due complications of COVID-19, and 119 have recovered.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that people from 10 additional states must quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, adding on to the existing list of 21 states. Pennsylvania residents are not subject to the quarantine requirement.
Over 412,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
