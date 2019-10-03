ULSTER — Princesses of all kinds will be gathering on Oct. 13 for a special day for a 7-year-old girl diagnosed with stage four brain cancer.
Event organizer Gabrielle Doty met Ariah Cooke two years ago, watching July 4 fireworks.
In January of this year, Ariah was diagnosed with brain cancer.
“We plan on getting her favorite snacks, painting pumpkins, making friendship bracelets,” Doty explained. “(We want to) make it a fun-filled event for her so she can have a day of pure joy.”
“She loves every princess — Elsa being her favorite,” said Doty. “There will be girls there dressed as princesses: Jasmine, Belle, Elsa and potentially Cinderella.”
While the event itself is just a fun day for Ariah, an online auction of baked goods will take place on Facebook, ran by Russ Carter.
It can be found by searching “Carter’s Live.”
People have made baked goods, and they will be auctioned off with half of the funds going to Ariah Cooke and the other half going to the family of Seeley Carlin, an 8-year-old diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia, Doty explained.
For more information on how to help, Doty can be contacted at GabrielleDoty18@gmail.com.
