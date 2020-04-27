OWEGO — Via conference call on Thursday, Tioga County Legislators discussed the case density of the coronavirus, and the county’s response thus far.
Noting that the county’s cases are comparatively low, legislators said the more concentrated virus cases are in nursing homes — much like other communities throughout upstate New York.
As such, legislators noted that the COVID cases aren’t necessarily those that have been out in the general population.
“The thing to remember with nursing homes is that those people are compromised medically, which is why they’re in the nursing home,” said Legislator Bill Standinger, speaking generally. “So, if the flu or some other illness infects one, since the population is concentrated, there’s a good possibility it’s going to affect others.”
“(In) most nursing homes it’s not unusual to see someone pass every day from any number of reasons,” Standinger continued. “And, unfortunately, the numbers are now being attributed to COVID in certain locations — like the metropolitan areas — which skews the numbers. That all needs to be taken with a grain of salt. However, the governor doesn’t really understand that — he doesn’t really understand much to begin with, and I’m not afraid to say that.”
Legislators also noted that constituents have reached out for more detail on the county’s case load and concentrations.
As a relatively high case load has been reported at Elderwood in the Valley, Legislator Dennis Mullen questioned the tallying process for statistics.
“My community is a little unique in the county — I actually live in a community of 20,000 that happens to have a state line run through it,” Mullen said, referencing the Valley. “Somebody gets COVID-19 in a New York nursing home, and then goes to the hospital in Bradford County, and passes away — if that person is actually from Chemung County, is that person counted as Chemung, Bradford, or Tioga? The answer I got, was that it would be (the location) where the person passed away.”
“There’s (constituent) concern that the numbers are skewed, inflated — I don’t know that,” Mullen continued. “Obviously, everybody knows the ‘hotspot’ is down here in my area. The virus doesn’t care that there’s a state line running through the community — I can tell you that.”
“Its a unique situation down here, as it’s a very concentrated population compared to the rest of the county and there’s a lot of discussion about it (by constituents),” Mullen said. “They just want to know how to stay safe.”
Mullen also praised the local medical community for their tremendous dedication and care in the work that they do, saying “They really care about the people they’re caring for, working 7 days a week,” and more.
“I’m on the phone every day for several hours with various agencies — we’ve been able to assist some of the Pennsylvania first responding agencies,” he continued. “For example, Greater Valley (EMS) covers a large portion of Tioga County and we were able to get them N95 masks that PA wasn’t able to provide for them.”
“(Tioga County Emergency Services Director) Mike (Simmons) delivered PPE to Elderwood at 11:45 at night last Sunday to get them what they needed,” Mullen said. “There is a tremendous effort taking place by a lot of people, but the bottom line is we’re trying to save lives here.”
Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey noted that residents have consistently asked for more information and want to know where the COVID cases are.
As such, starting Wednesday, April 29, and every Wednesday thereafter, Sauerbrey will be hosting press conferences where statistics will be reported and guests will update the public on progressive moves the county is making to help protect public health and local businesses.
