Sayre falls in first round during Scholarship Challenge

SAYRE — What started out as a rough opening for the hometown team during the third qualifying round of Choice Radio’s Scholarship Challenge did not improve much by the end, as Sayre fell in its first round of the 40th annual quiz show.
The challenge is organized and broadcast by Choice 102 Radio and hosted by owner and on-air personality Chuck Carver. The event pits 24 high school teams from New York and Pennsylvania against each other, in a test of knowledge to win prize money — and the coveted Kwasnoski Cup — for their school districts.
Each match is comprised of three 10-question rounds, with teams gaining 10 points for each correct answer, and losing 10 points for each incorrect answer. In the final round of each match, correct answers earn 20 points.
The Sayre Redskins, led by Captain Isaiah Firestine and including Nicholas Ficaro, Emily Brion and Corbin Brown, found themselves in an early hole after buzzing in too quickly and trailing Elmira -50 to 30 after the first round.
The match-up did not get any better for Sayre, as they eventually lost 130-0.
Newark Valley then took the stage and, after defeating Candor 100-10, lost 160-50 to the defending 2019 champions — the Notre Dame Crusaders.
Elmira then rejoined the stage to take on the squad from North Rome Christian School. The New York seniors, led by the quick hand and mind of CCaptain Nate Gilbert, seized an early lead and held off a second round comeback to win 150-30.
The final match, which proved to be a Chemung County showdown between the Crusaders and the Express, saw Elmira jump out to an early but tight lead after two rounds.
However, Notre Dame’s gloves came off in the last round and crusaded to 170-90 victory to join the Athens Silver squad and the Spencer-Van Etten team in the March 14 finals.
The last qualifying round of the Scholarship Challenge will be held at noon on Saturday at the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie Sayre campus and be broadcast live on Choice Radio 102. That round will include teams from Athens once again as well as Owego Free Academy.
