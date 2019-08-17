OWEGO — On Tuesday, Tioga County Legislators approved the individual sale of a few of parcels, as well as accepting bids for over 40 county-owned properties at a recent public auction.
All property sales return these parcels to the county tax rolls.
Legislators approved the sale of 81 East Ave., a single family residence, in the Village of Owego to that municipality for $1. County documents note that property taxes for this parcel have been owed for the last three years.
Additionally, legislators approved the sale of a vacant single family residence located at 61 Liberty St., on a 0.13-acre parcel, for $1,000 to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. At last week’s legislative work session, legislators noted the church’s intent to demolish the house and expand parking.
A 20.25 acre Property located on Candor Road in the Town of Spencer, transferred to the county for unpaid taxes over the last three years, was purchased by FLT Holdings, LLC, for $15,000.
Regarding the tax-delinquent property auction held on Aug. 7, the following bids were approved by legislators, as broken down by municipality:
In the Town of Barton:
- 5 Ithaca St. to Michael E. Myers & Andrew Aronstam for $10,500
- 30 Pembleton Pl. to Fredrick Eccleston for $4,500
- 86 acres on Acme Road to Andrew R. & Jessica C-B McGee for $100,000
- 84 Williams Rd., a five-acre parcel, to Christopher R. Uettwiller for $27,000
In the Town of Candor:
- 22 Delray Ave. to Jennifer L. Hill for $16,000
- 25 Smith St. to Dawn M. Shedden $10,000
- 26 Brush Rd. to Joshua N. Lee for $1,700
- 673 Back West Creek Rd. to Eric D. Slate for $37,000
- 406 Prospect Valley Rd. to Gerald R. & Tina L Jones for $1,250
- 17 acres on Newman Road to Timothy C. & Connie J. Jordan for $12,000
In the Town of Nichols:
- 147 Pamela Dr. to BTSB Properties, LLC for $43,000
- 33 Mount Pleasant Rd. to Austin Rentals for $32,000
- 913 Sibley Rd. to James Al. & Ray C. Lohmeyer for $10,000
- 632 South Main St. to Michael D. Campbell for $14,000
- 2953 River Road East to Roseann M. & Bryan R. Cole for $8,500
In the Town of Owego:
- 106 Chestnut St. to TPR Realty LLC for $9,500
- 112 Liberty St. to Victoria P. Wagner for $10,250
- 9528 State Route 17C to Richard J. Carling Jr for $7,750
- 6 Exeter Dr. to Thaddeus J. Sisson for $34,000
- 2697 Bolles Hill Rd. to Salvatore Peretore III for $2,750
- 2067 Gaskill Rd. to Thomas D. & Deborah Darpino for $23,000
- 0.36 acres on New Street to TPR Realty LLC for $600
- 1.42 acres, wooded vacant lot, to Charles L. & Valerie Everetts for $1,500
- 0.39 acres at 4809 Pennsylvania Ave. to Harvey L. & Staci S. Romeo for $4,500
In the Town of Spencer:
- 95 Dodge Rd. to Pamela S. Pospisil for $41,500.
In the Town of Tioga:
- 713 Glenmary Dr. to Yuriy V Brich for $11,500
- 338 Benthook Rd. to Abram H. Nichols for $20,000
- 1174 Straits Corners Rd. to TPR Realty LLC for $7,500
- 171 Winters Rd. to Reed H. Perkins for $23,000
- 169 Winters Rd. to Chad Horihan for $18,000.
