SAYRE — The Litchfield Elementary School, which hasn’t been used by the Sayre Area School District since 2011, is now officially closed for good.
On Monday, the Sayre School Board voted to formally close the elementary school.
As she did when the school board began the formal closure process in October 2019, school board member Deb Agnew, whose children had attended the school, was the lone “nay” vote in hopes the school district would be able to make use of the building in the future. As she had previously explained, “I admit, it’s more a personal thing. I just hate to see us lose it.”
In 2018, the building was deemed worthless following an assessment that took into account a leaking roof and an electrical system dating back to when the building was first opened in the 1960s. However, officials at the time said the assessment didn’t take into account the value of the land.
According to Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio, the school district will be reaching out to the Pennsylvania Department of Education to solidify the closing, which is expected to be finalized sometime this summer.
“Our options are open as a school district as to what we are going to do, and we will share that information at an upcoming board meeting since there have been no decisions at this time for it,” she said.
