SHESHEQUIN — The Sheshequin Township Spring Cleanup set for April 25 has been canceled due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

“The board feels for the safety of their employees and the residents of Sheshequin Township this is necessary,” Sheshequin Township Supervisors said in a press release. “It may be rescheduled at a later date, but the board hasn’t made that decision yet ... Thank you for your understanding.”

Residents can call the township at 570-358-3222 or email the township at mail@sheshequintwp.org with any questions.

Load comments