Waverly residents looking for an escape from today’s continuation of the heat wave can find one at the Waverly Free Library.
Mayor Patrick Ayres announced that community members are welcome to visit the air-conditioned rooms and bookshelves at the library, and reminded residents to look out for their elderly neighbors and children.
Other cooling centers located in Tioga County are as follows:
• Apalachin Public Library, 719 Main St, Apalachin — 607-625-3333
• Owego Municipal Pool, 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego — 607-687-6352
• Spencer Library, 41 N Main St, Spencer — 607-589-4496
• Tappan Spaulding Memorial Library, 6 Rock St, Newark Valley — 607-642-9960.
The New York Department of Health also encourages residents to reach out the aforementioned libraries to make sure that the facilities are open.
