Bradford County District Attorney, Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Kregory Johnson, 21, Rome, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Johnson will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 2, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Timothy Wood, 27, Barton, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence,(high rate), was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Wood will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Wood must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. The Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges on June 22, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Jonathan Levan, 35, Monroeton, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Levan will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Levan must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Levan for the offense on May 24, 2019 in Franklin Township.
Grant Allis, 18, Wyalusing, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Allis will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Allis must perform of community service with community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Allis for an offense on April 14, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Bradford County District Attorney, Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following person (s) recently was found guilty after a Criminal Trial in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
David S. Parker Sr., 57, of Franklin Township was found guilty of DUI and five summary offenses by Judge Evan Williams III, after a trial on Oct. 2, 2018. Parker will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker on Sept. 2, 2019 in Towanda Township.
District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Ashley Sibley, 30, Wysox, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 11 months, pay fines of $450.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Sibley had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Sibley for the offenses occurring on April 22, 2018; and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sibley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Feb. 15, 2018.
Christian Anderson, 19, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months to 23 months, and fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Theft, felonies of the third degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Anderson for the offenses occurring on Jan. 11, 2019; and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Anderson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nathan Bassett, 26, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight days to 16 days, pay fines of $240.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the second degree. The Canton Borough Police Department arrested Bassett for the offense occurring on June 21, 2018.
Dennis Bacon, 28, Canton, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 11 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, Bacon’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, which is aggregative to 25 months; Bacon had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. The Canton Borough Police Department arrested Bacon for the offense occurring on Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Rought, 37, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 46 months, five days to 10 years, six months, to pay fines, plus court costs, for the offenses of Person not to Possess Firearms, a felony of the second degree, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Drug Related Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Rought for the offenses occurring on July 18, 2019; The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rought following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on June 23, 2019.
Jesse Blake, 24, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 years to 20 years, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, a felony of the second degree, Corruption of Minors, a felony of the third degree, and Aggravated Assault, a felony of the first degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Blake for the offense occurring on March 26, 2019; and the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blake following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on Jan. 6, 2019.
Brandon White, 19, Sayre, was resentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for four months to 24 months, pay fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. White had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested White for the offenses occurring on July 13, 2017; and Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested White for the offenses occurring on June 1, 2017.
Matthew Spallone, 32, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Spallone for the offense occurring on June 13, 2019.
Ronald Lucore, 32, James City, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to six months, and pay fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Drug Related, Tier III, Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. The Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lucore for the offense occurring on Dec. 7, 2019.
Austin McGee, 29, Dushore, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, highest rate, (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Driving under the Influence, highest rate, (3rd in 10), a felony of the third degree. McGee will be sentenced Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGee following investigation of incidents that occurred in Franklin Township and Asylum Township on Dec. 9, 2018, and June 15, 2019.
Thomas Darrow, 38, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, (schedule III), a felony offense. Darrow will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Athens Township Police Department arrested Darrow for the offense on June 3, 2019.
Brandie Garinger, 24, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Garinger was sentenced today, sentenced to six months’ probation per agreement, plus fines and court costs. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Garinger following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 4, 2019.
Gregory Brown, 23, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Brown will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Attorney General’s Office arrested Brown for the offense on June 3, 2019 in Athens Township.
Joshua Benjamin, 36, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Benjamin will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. The Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offense on Jan. 25, 2019.
