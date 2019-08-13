BARTON — For two years and counting, the Barton Town Board still has not made a concrete decision on what to do about the safety issues concerning the Ellistown Road and Emory Chapel Road railroad crossings.
During Monday’s monthly meeting, a Barton resident addressed the board with concerns over the Emory Chapel railroad crossing, providing a photo of a car carrier stuck on the tracks from the July 19 edition of the Morning Times.
“I think to ignore those crossings and the shape they’re in, is absolutely wrong, in my opinion,” the resident said.
Supervisor Leon “Dick” Cary stated the town’s attorney, Kimberlee Middaugh, was in talks with the state and railroad company, Norfolk Southern, about extending the proposed plans.
The deadline for the railroad projects to be completed is Aug. 30.
Deputy Town Supervisor Donald Foster suggested in response to the safety concerns and trucks unable to drive over the railroad crossings is to upgrade the town’s traffic and vehicle laws.
“There is something we can do about this right now, we could upgrade our vehicle and traffic laws that are on the books right now,” Foster said. “And regulate the length of these tractor trailers and car carriers that are going from where the houses are on Emory Chapel Road down towards the church and crossing down there.”
Foster and board member Kevin Everly believe putting in traffic signs and updating the traffic and vehicle laws could help alleviate some of the safety issues.
“Do you think it will take away the safety hazard of the crossing?” the resident asked Foster.
“I think it will help,” Foster responded.
“The point is why have those crossing when you don’t need to? There’s been a big movement to take two of them out and put a good one in. If you had a good grade crossing on Broad Street Extension and you took the other two out, they couldn’t get hung out on them because they would be gone,” the resident said.
Foster responded with one of the board’s main concern with the railroad crossing project: who’s fronting the bill for the project? Foster stated the town board has not seen any paperwork regarding the project cost and who will be funding it.
“That’s not my point. I’m here tonight as a citizen of the Town of Barton and if you’re going to ignore it and you’re going to say those crossings are ok, I wouldn’t want to be in your village liability wise,” the resident said. “My whole point in being here is if you just think status quo is going to stay the same, the only way to make those crossings safe is to remove them and take them out. They’re not safe the way they are. The plan that has been put in place to take those two out and put a good one in would work. You wouldn’t have a truck getting hung up on the tracks if they were out. And to leave them there is negligent as far as I’m concerned. It’s negligence and unsafe on the town board’s part to leave them the way they are.”
“If you are going to leave those crossings the way they are, I’m saying you’re being negligent. You can talk around it all night, you can say who’s going to pay for it? That’s a whole different story. I’m just saying those crossings aren’t safe the way they are. The longer you leave them, it’s like playing Russian Roulette. One of these days, a train is going to cut one of them in half and everybody can say, why didn’t somebody do something?”
Foster responded with a reiteration of the need to update the town’s traffic and vehicle laws.
The board moved on with the meeting agenda, letting the town attorney discuss having the board approve an extension of the railroad crossing project to continue conversations with the state and Norfolk Southern.
Middaugh stated Norfolk Southern has “expressed frustration” with the setbacks of the project.
“The railroad attorney asked for an extension perhaps to allow some additional time to have some discussions,” and come to some agreement on the project, Middaugh said.
The town board would need to pass a resolution to allow for an extension, according to Middaugh.
Foster asked if Middaugh could ask for representatives from the New York State Department of Transportation and Norfolk Southern to attend another meeting with the board to discuss the project again.
Midduagh responded by saying to allow for the board to speak with representatives in a timely manner, the board would need to seek an extension on the project deadline. The attorney with Norfolk Southern and the state have people willing to come and talk with the town board about their concerns, according to Middaugh, but she reiterated the need for an extension.
“We’re going right around in circles unless something changes,” Foster commented.
If the deadline passes, the board will need to restart the entire process of fixing the railroad crossings, which could take years. Letting the deadline pass and/or asking for an extension could result in the state and/or Norfolk Southern in putting more funding into the project, lessening the financial burden on the town, according to Middaugh and Cary. However, that is not guaranteed.
Foster asked again if representatives could come and speak with the board, to which Middaugh stated the board would need to ask for an extension to have those conversations.
Cary first made a motion to allow Middaugh to ask for an extension of two years. No town board member seconded the motion.
The board members continued to bring up concerns they have extensively talked about during previous board meetings, however, Middaugh expressed to the board these concerns they wished to discuss with representatives from the New York state DOT or Norfolk Southern would require an extension on the project deadline.
Middaugh continued to express concern over liability the town could face if they did not fix the crossings or ask for an extension. Foster responded that “you can sue anybody for anything in this world.”
After more discussion, board member John Tryon put forth a motion to ask for an extension of six months. Board member David Shipman seconded.
Cary, Tryon and Shipman voted aye for the motion. Everly and Foster abstained from voting.
“We’re still open-minded to upgrading, either build up that crossing there or the other crossing they’re proposing. But nobody seems to want to listen to what we have to say here,” Foster said. “The state has not shown us or anybody, even the town supervisor, has not shown us a detailed plan of who’s paying what here and we’re right in front of deadline here at the end of the month.”
“The original resolution that we put to the state, DOT and the railroad, was to close both crossings and open one new one. The judge came in and said no, that’s not acceptable, you need an emergency access (road). And that’s where everything fell apart,” Everly said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.