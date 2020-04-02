TOWANDA — In the latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Bradford County increased by one from the previous day. The county now has eight confirmed cases of the virus.

The state of Pennsylvania has 5,805 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. There have been 74 deaths across the state.

Across the border in New York, Tioga County also has eight confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The county has 35 individuals in mandatory quarantine and 10 in precautionary quarantine, according to the latest report.

Chemung County now has 15 confirmed cases of the virus.

