ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre woman who operated a child care service out of her Wilawana Road residence is facing charges after a three-month-old infant died while in her care back in May.
According to Athens Township Police, Kelly Jo Lee, 49, was charged with 11 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, and one count each of obstructing law enforcement and tampering with evidence — both of which are second-degree misdemeanors.
Police said the incident began at approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 2 when officers responded to a report of an unresponsive infant at the residence.
When officers arrived on scene, they observed emergency personnel already performing CPR on the infant, and noticed blood on the infant’s face around the nose and mouth areas.
While investigating the incident, officers approached Lee, who said she ran a child service out of the residence. Lee told officers that she was in the living room when she saw the baby’s father arrive, and so she went to get the child from the crib where he was sleeping.
Lee stated that when she picked up the infant, he was “limp,” and she started screaming for the infant’s father. The baby’s father took the child and said he was going to the hospital, but Lee advised him not to as she was calling 911.
The infant’s father attempted to perform CPR and then “back blows” per the instructions of 911 operators, and blood and formula came out of the infant’s mouth, Lee told officers.
Upon interviewing Lee further, she told police that the child had consumed eight ounces of formula at approximately 2:30 p.m., and she then placed him on his left side in a crib upstairs around 3:15 p.m. Then, at about 3:40 p.m., the baby’s father arrived and that was when Lee found that the baby was limp.
Lee informed police that the child was not bleeding nor did she see any blood prior to the performance of back blows.
Upon interviewing the victim’s parents, they told police that the child had no prior health concerns or illnesses, and was “perfectly fine” upon arrival at Lee’s residence.
The child’s father also told police that when Lee brought the infant outside, he observed blood around his nose area and dark blue eye sockets, which was contrary to what Lee told officers initially.
Police said officers then interviewed Lee again, and she admitted that she had lied about placing the child in a crib, and that in fact she had laid the baby down in a bed in her son’s former bedroom — positioning the infant on his left side and putting a pillow against his back to keep him from rolling off the bed.
Lee also told officers that when she went to get the child upon the arrival of his father, the infant was face down on the bed. Lee added that the child was lifeless and there was blood on his face when she picked him up.
Lee stated that while CPR was being performed, she ran back into the house and concealed the items — the comforter and blanket — that had blood on them. She also admitted that she is not officially licensed as a child care provider in the state of Pennsylvania, and is also not certified in CPR or basic first aid. When asked why she initially lied, Lee said “I just freaked.”
Following the execution of a search warrant, law enforcement officials discovered over 15 violations of the Pennsylvania Child Day Care Center General Requirements at Lee’s residence. On May 16, Lee was issued a “cease and desist” order from the Department of Human Services.
Lee was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19.
