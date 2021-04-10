SAYRE — The Route 199 reconstruction project is continuing in the Valley and PennDOT has issued an alert to motorists using that road between Pine Street and Harrison Street.
On Monday, April 12 through Friday, April 16, the project’s lead contractor, Kriger Construction, will be installing new inlets and drainage upgrades between Pine Street and Harrison Street in Athens and Sayre Borough.
In addition, there will be some utility relocations being performed at various locations throughout the project.
“Motorists should expect delays, traffic will be controlled using single lane closures with flaggers,” a press release said.
The Route 199 project is a four-year project that began in September of 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2024. Kriger Construction, Incorporated, is the prime contractor on this $16.4 million project.
This reconstruction project includes new curbing, ADA accommodations at intersections, where appropriate, improved drainage, signal upgrades at three intersections, some utility upgrades, new paving and line painting.
The work will take place from the New York state line in Sayre to just north of the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks (near the Agway) in Athens.
For more information on the project visit Bradford County SR 199-010 on the www.penndot.gov/District3 website.
According to PennDOT, work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.