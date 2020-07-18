A survey conducted by the Athens Area School District revealed that 95 percent of parents want their children to return to in-person learning in some capacity, and that 77 percent of parents view their children’s academic growth as the biggest factor when considering returning to school.
Of the 909 people who answered the survey, 65 percent said they would prefer in-person learning, while 30 percent would consider it depending on the safety measures that are implemented.
Superintendent Craig Stage touched on several safety measures during the Athens School Board’s most recent meeting, including what he called “copious amounts” of hand sanitizer.
“We’re working closely with (organizations) like Guthrie, the Pennsylvania Department of Health and UPMC so we know what the right course of action is,” Stage said. “We’ll do whatever is the absolute safest.”
One of the safety measures taken by the district was an upgrade of its HVAC system.
According to The American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, proper ventilation and filtration can reduce the airborne concentration of COVID-19, which can help mitigate risk.
“Everything we’re doing is to promote a safe learning environment, and we recognize that providing better air circulation and ventilation to help provide more filtered air is going to be a key component to the procedural safeguards we are trying to implement,” Stage said.
Stage also noted that there will be a heavy focus on ensuring that every student wears a face covering, in accordance with Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive order, which requires them in all public settings where social distancing is not possible.
However, 84 percent of the survey respondents viewed wearing a mask throughout the school day as something that could negatively affect students, which was overwhelmingly the largest cause for concern.
Stage addressed this concern during the school board meeting.
“We’re going to make sure that there’s opportunities to give people a pause from wearing a mask,” he said.
When the Pennsylvania Department of Education announced that masks would be required in school, several parents took to social media and said they would either homeschool their children or enroll them in a cyber charter school.
Stage urged them to reconsider, and noted that the Wildcat Online Learning Academy is an option for those who do not want to return to in-person learning for any reason. Students enrolled in WOLA receive a laptop and learn the same curriculum as the district’s in-person students.
Other safety measures included the purchase of no-contact thermometers, so students can have their temperature checked before they enter the building.
Students that show symptoms of COVID-19 or have a fever will be required to stay home.
The district has also developed a plan should somebody show up to school with a fever, or develop one during the day.
“We’re going to make sure that we provide a safe space where they are isolated from the other students … and we’ll monitor them until an adult can come get them,” Stage said.
Stage added that the district will create a policy similar to the existing one that requires a student to be symptom and fever-free for a certain period of time before returning to school.
The Athens survey asked about potential options for hybrid learning, with the most popular being splitting up the school week.
Half of the students would attend school on Monday and Tuesday, with the other half attending on Thursday and Friday. Online learning would continue when they are not present in the building.
The Morning Times recently conducted an informal survey on Facebook and Twitter, with nearly two thirds of respondents (60 people) saying they desire a return to in-person learning.
Seven people said they prefer online only schooling, and four would like to see a hybrid option.
Several parents who commented on the survey said they were essential workers, and could not be home to supervise their children during the day.
The respondents of the Athens survey called balancing work with their children’s schooling the biggest barrier to distance learning.
Others cited their children’s need for socialization as reasoning for returning to school.
The Athens Area School District’s final Health and Safety Plan, as well as plans for instruction, will be announced at the School Board’s next meeting.
“At our August 4 board meeting, we will outline that very clearly,” Stage said. “We have a pretty solid idea of what we’d like to do.”
