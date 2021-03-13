WAVERLY — Village of Waverly residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will represent them on the Board of Trustees for the next two years.
Four residents are running for the three open trustee seats. Incumbents Andrew Aronstam and Jerry Sinsabaugh will be joined by Lee Sharpsteen and Kasey Traub.
Polls will open at noon on Tuesday and close at 9 p.m. at the Village Hall meeting room.
The Morning Times sent out questionnaires to each candidate before the election in order to give voters in Waverly more information before they head to the polls.
Please share with us some background about yourself
Traub: I will be married to my wife Melissa for 26 years next month. We have four sons that have been raised here in Waverly. Melissa and I moved here in 1994 so I could start The Old Mill on Broad St. I currently work for Tom’s Hardware in Industrial Sales. In this position I work closely with many of the businesses in the valley. I volunteered for The Waverly Little League for 16 years, serving in many roles from coach to president. I spent several years as a coach with Waverly Rec. in football and basketball.
I have also served on The Waverly school board for seven years. In this role I served on many sub committees such as, Capital, audit, policy, and my most enjoyable were Community Connections, and Work Based Learning.
Sharpsteen: I have lived in the Waverly area for nearly 30 years. I’m a graduate of Waverly Schools, Corning Community College and the IBEW Local Union Apprenticeship School. I currently serves as an electrician working on projects across our region.
Sinsabaugh: I’m a lifetime resident of the Village of Waverly. I’ve been married to my wife Diana for 42 years. We have two sons — Jerry and Josh — and seven grandchildren. I’ve been a trustee for 14 years and have been the acting Police Commissioner for the last eight years.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Aronstam: I was taught from a very young age the importance of service; The importance of investing in and giving back to the community that has been so very good to my family. My investments in Waverly include purchasing and renovating properties, operating businesses for over 40 years, founding a non-profit organization to support young people, coaching, and serving on the Waverly Central School Board and as a trustee for the Village.
I believe in Waverly. I can think of no better place to live and raise a family. We have accomplished a lot over the past five years but there is still much to do and, with the support of the voters, I look forward to completing the job.
Traub: I believe our school district is well on the way to being a model district for others to follow. I also believe our Village could be too. I think we have opportunities to bring businesses into Waverly that can support our current businesses and my past experience can help to achieve that.
Sharpsteen: I am married with three young children and am running to make a change and improve the economic outlook for Waverly’s future. I have a proven track record of giving back to our community as a youth sports coach for football, basketball and baseball. I am a new voice of leadership with the energy and enthusiasm we need in Waverly Village Hall.
Sinsabaugh: I am seeking re-election (because) I feel it is a way to give back to my community. I also feel Waverly is a very nice place to live and raise a family. I will work hard for the residents to keep it this way.
What do you believe the role of Village Trustee should be?
Aronstam: The role of the Village trustee includes several equally important responsibilities. Focus on strategic planning, and oversight of the plan is essential. Primary consideration is the proper use of funds, both local taxes and grants. While keeping taxes as low as possible is always a goal, it has to be balanced with the needs, safety and well-being of our citizens. We are extremely lucky that, through careful planning and execution, Waverly is in a strong financial position and able to maintain the critical services that so many of our neighbors are losing.
The trustee also takes an oversight role in the functioning of several critical assignments. These may include police, park and recreation, streets or buildings and grounds. In this role the trustee acts as liaison between the various Village departments and the overall board. This function is critical to both the planning and budgeting processes.
Traub: I believe a trustee should be a conduit for the different departments in the Village as well as the residents of the Village to bring information to the board as a whole. I also believe a trustee should help plan the future of the Village based on the values of the Village residents.
Sharpsteen: I believe as trustee I can be a voice for the Village towards checks and balances. Also explain ideas that as a community we can go forward with.
Sinsabaugh: A trustee should always work with other board members to make Waverly the best we can — but should always keep the residents in mind. Always listen to the residents’ concerns.
What are the biggest issues facing the Village at this time?
Aronstam: More than at any other time, shrinking state revenues are going to challenge all upstate communities. This situation is compounded by Covid relief and the increasing number of non-funded State mandates. As a result, control of our spending is essential as we continue to seek ways to increase local revenues. We have taken the initial steps to this goal by transforming the Waverly Glen from a local attraction to a regional draw. This will make Waverly a destination spot with the result being substantially more local business. Importantly, this was achieved without spending local tax money. We are also actively negotiating to bring county services to the Village.
Traub: I am sure the biggest issues are the uncertainties of funding from the state and federal level.
Sharpsteen: As far as issues, the discussion lately seems to be our taxes, as well as the water sewage treatment bill.
Sinsabaugh: I think the number one priority should be the infrastructure needs. I want to commend Water Department Head Pat Roney and the water board for all their hard work on putting a plan together to start replacing water lines. That’s something the Village has needed for a long time. I also want to continue to let residents know we have grant money to fix up houses and a program to replace sidewalks.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Aronstam: Waverly is in a strong financial and operational position, especially when compared to other Villages our size. We have developed strong partnerships, with the School system and County, that have allowed us to provide excellent services to our citizens despite the obvious challenges of the past 12 months. But we can’t let our guard down. We will not always agree on everything, but we can all agree that Waverly is a great place to live and raise a family. A place we can all be proud of because we all have a voice in how it’s run.
Traub: I would just like to say please take the time to vote on Tuesday. If elected I promise to do my best for the community. Thank you for your support!
Sharpsteen: I would like to say that if elected you would have someone who plans to be in Waverly for a very long time looking to make a positive impact on the community. One that we can all enjoy! So next week, Vote Tom Bellinger for mayor and Lee Sharpsteen for Village Trustee. Together our Village will be better!
Sinsabaugh: If re-elected, I will continue to work hard for all residents of the Village as I have for the last 14 years.
