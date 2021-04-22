TIOGA CENTER – The Tioga Central School District’s board of education approved their 2021-22 budget Monday night, at a taxpayer expenditure of $19,341,128.
This is an increase of $888,204 when compared to the school’s budget for the 20-21 school year. However, this year’s budget reflects a 0% tax levy increase, which went down from $3,594,757 to $3,576,708.
The school’s adjusted restricted fund balance from 20-21 was $3,296,811, while the estimated balance for 21-22 is $4,358,100.
“We’re in a situation where yearly we can carry approximately four percent in fund balance,” said Scot Taylor, interim superintendent. “We’re gonna be higher than that again this year as we were last year.”
Right now the estimated fund balance for 21-22 is 13 percent of the school’s total budget.
“I think that’s gonna give us some opportunities to add some funding to our capital reserve as well as our retirement reserves,” said Taylor.
Taylor highlighted the differences in this budget from last year’s, which had received several cuts due to uncertainties caused by COVID-19. The school’s goal is to replace services and resources lost by students.
“We wanna replace the counselor, (which) was a position cut last year,” said Taylor. “I think that’s gonna be essential due to the needs that we’re seeing that kids have and the struggles that they’re going through.”
He noted that these struggles are social as well as academic.
Other new positions that the school has budgeted for include a K-6 position, an increase to pre-K “by half a position,” and an additional special education position.
The new K-6 position will replace a current K-6 teacher that is being assigned to reading. Taylor explained that the increase to pre-K will allow the district to provide one full day classroom and two half day classrooms.
“The goal there is to hit the population of kids that cannot take advantage of UPK because of the way we’ve been doing it and try to expand on early intervention programs that are gonna be very critical to their success,” said Taylor.
There are also plans for a new reading program at the 5-6 level, which will be “an extension of what (the school has) been doing at K-4 for the last couple of years,” according to Taylor.
“It’s time to graduate that up to the next level,” he said.
For expenses due to equipment, Taylor noted a need to replace approximately 200 Chromebooks due to age. He said this type of large scale replacement can typically be expected “once every four years.”
Transportation is another important part of the budget causing several increases, including the addition of a new vehicle and the return to in-person instruction on Wednesdays.
“We also will schedule for two bus runs, including Wednesdays,” said Taylor. “So that has a budgetary impact cause we did not make any bus runs on Wednesday this year.”
He went on to say that if restrictions concerning bus capacity ease up, the district may save some money by making fewer runs.
“If things change with the pandemic and it allows the district to go back to one run daily, then that’ll be the plan that happens,” said Taylor. “But we wanna have the money in the budget to make sure we can address that if we’re still in that situation.”
For revenue, Taylor noted that the district “saw a historic level of Foundation Aid from (the) New York State governor in the approved budget and we anticipate that not just in 21-22 but 22-23 and 23-24 we’ll continue to see pretty significant Foundation Aid increases.”
Taylor also mentioned an increase in federal money anticipated by the school, but said “a lot of that is gonna be special aid.”
Cathi Root, school board president, followed Taylor’s presentation by saying that the “bottom line on that is that there will not be an increase for the school tax this year.”
