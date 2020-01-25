ELMIRA — Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital in Bath have earned certification as Primary Stroke Centers from The Joint Commission and designation as a primary stroke center by New York State Department of Health.
Such a certification is earned by demonstrating continuous compliance with the Joint Commission’s stringent performance standards and a high level of dedication to patient care and safety.
Arnot Health underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite reviews on December 3 and 4, 2019. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with stroke care standards.
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Arnot Health for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
“Earning Primary Stroke Center certification from the Joint Commission is an affirmation of all our efforts to provide exceptional stroke care. Stroke can be debilitating, but with timely and proper treatment, patients can go on to lead full lives. We are proud of this accomplishment and the dedication it represents,” Arnot Health President and Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Lawrence said.
