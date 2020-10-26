DUI
Melissa Ruth McCabe, 44, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense.
The Pennsylvania State Police Department said that an officer, a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, recognized McCabe’s car as a suspect vehicle from the night before as she pulled into the gas pumps at the 474 Reuter Blvd Dandy Mart. He approached her on foot at about 11 a.m. on Sept. 25.
The officer noted that McCabe had a hard time sitting still, and rambled on about random things. McCabe failed sobriety tests and was taken into custody.
After a search of her purse, the officer found a small digital scale, a wallet containing a plastic baggie with white crystals, a bent paper clip and several butane torches.
McCabe refused a drug evaluation test and blood draw.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.
DUI
Brett Wayne Stephenson, 37, of Wyalusing, was charged with the misdemeanors for a DUI: controlled substance-schedule 1-first offense, and driving with no rear brake lights.
The Pennsylvania State Police Department said that an officer pulled Stephenson over for the broken light at approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 24.
The officer noted that he failed sobriety tests and had poor motor skills. Stephenson told the officer that he had smoked marijuana earlier that night.
The officer transported Stephenson to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where he submitted to a legal blood draw. The lab results showed several narcotics in his system.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
Thomas Anthony Bostwick, 42, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: controlled substance-impaired ability-first offense, driving with a suspended license, failure to use turn signals, driving with broken tail lights, and careless driving.
The Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer, a Certified Drug Recognition Expert, noticed that Bostwick’s driver side tail light was out at about 9:13 p.m. on Sept. 2. The officer pulled him over when he took a right turn on Second Street, where there are One Way and No Right Turn signs.
Bostwick told the officer right away that his license was suspended. The officer noted that his voice was slow and raspy, but his motions were quick. Bostwick admitted to using methamphetamine earlier that night.
The officer noted that he failed sobriety tests and was transported to PSP Towanda. He was later brought to Towanda Memorial Hospital, where he consented to a legal blood draw. The results came back that he had amphetamine, methamphetamine and Delta9 carboxy in his system.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 13.
DUI
Joseph Richard Stanton, 51, of Milan, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI, alcohol: impaired ability-first offense, and failure to use turn signals.
The Athens Township Police Department said that an officer was out on a routine patrol at 5:07 p.m. on Sept. 22 when he noticed Stanton drinking a beer while driving. The officer pulled out and followed Stanton as he turned onto 199 off of 220 without using a turn signal.
The officer initiated a traffic stop as he noticed Stanton start to swerve in the lane. When walking up to him, the officer noted his bloodshot and glassy eyes, as well as the smell of alcohol coming from his person. Stanton denied that he had been drinking anything and struggled to find his registration.
When talking back to his patrol car, the officer saw the beer can that he noticed earlier in the bed of Stanton’s pickup. The officer approached him once again and Stanton admitted to drinking “one” earlier at his house.
After failing sobriety tests, Stanton was placed into custody for suspicion of DUI. The results from a blood draw later showed that Stanyon had a BAC of .12.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Dec. 4.
Drug possession
Sean Ryan Patterson, 25, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expired registration.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 15, an officer noticed Patterson’s expired registration sticker on Route 187 in Wysox Township. The officer initiated a traffic stop and smelled marijuana upon speaking with Patterson.
After a consented search of the car, the officer found a baggie of marijuana, a rolled marijuana cigarette and a glass pipe. Patterson was arrested and transported to PSP Towanda Barracks.
A preliminary hearing is set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 10.
DUI
Brook Thomas Reese, 34, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: impaired ability-first offense, careless driving, and failure to stay in one lane.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at 11:07 p.m. on May 23, officers were dispatched to the scene of a car crash at 33302 Route 187, Orwell Township. The officers arrived at 12:20 a.m. after Reese had already been brought to Robert Packer Hospital. The front driver tire of Reese’s truck had been broken off, and the corner of the concrete bridge where it crashed was broken.
When an officer spoke to Reese at the hospital, he said he was driving home from Wyalusing and that he didn’t remember the crash. He admitted to using marijuana the day before.
Due to his admission to smoking and the car crash, the officer requested a blood test. Reese refused.
On Sept. 23, the officer served a search warrant for Reese’s medical records. The medical records revealed regular meth use and daily marijuana use for the past several months.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Eddie Jay Manjarrez, 30, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for a DUI, alcohol: impaired ability-first offense, reckless driving, and failure to use headlights.
The Pennsylvania State Police said that at 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 15, a trooper was on patrol when he observed an SUV traveling over the bridge on Route 6 Wysox Township without it’s headlights on.
When the officer pulled Manjarrez over, he claimed that he didn’t realize his headlights were off. He related that he was coming home from Captain Jack’s Bar where he had a few beers. The officer noted that Manjarrez had watery, bloodshot eyes.
After failing sobriety tests, Manjarrez was taken into custody. When the officer received results from his blood draw, it showed a BAC of .119.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Robert Kevin Wiles, 52, of Laceyville, was charged with the misdemeanor for a DUI, alcohol: imapired ability-first offense, driving an unregistered vehicle, failure to stay in a single traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, and having a BAC of over .16 with a suspended license.
Pennsylvania State Police said that a trooper was dispatched to 2257 Spring Hill Road, Tuscarora Township, at 6:26 p.m. on Aug. 7 for a report of an ATV crash.
Upon arrival, the officer found the ATV overturned on the road. He entered the ambulance where Wiles was and noted his red glossy eyes and strong smell of alcohol. Wiles admitted to drinking more than 6 beers while speaking with the officer.
Wiles was brought to Tyler Memorial Hospital for his injuries. On Sept. 2, the officer received the results from his blood draw, showing that Wiles had a BAC of .187.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Matthew John Edling, 37, of New Albany, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: impaired ability-first offense, driving with a suspended license, and careless driving.
According to Pennsylvania State police, two troopers were dispatched to a two-car crash at the intersection of Wyalusing New Albany Road and Messersmith Road at 8:09 p.m. on Sept. 19.
The officers noted that Edling requested his assistance with walking out from around the car, and that he instantly admitted to taking 35 medications prior to the crash. He told one officer that he slammed on his brakes and got rear-ended.
The troopers reported Edling’s dilated eyes, rapid eye movements, agitation, and jerky movements.
Edling was taken into custody and brough to Towanda Memorial Hospital where he refused a blood draw.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.
DUI
Rose Ann Coolbaugh, 54, of Wyalusing, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: combination of drugs/alcohol-impaired ability-first offense, driving without a license, failure to drive within a single lane, and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police said that officers were dispatched to the scene of a car crash on Shumway Road, Tuscarora Township at 7:23 p.m. on July 26.
When officers arrived, they saw Coolbaugh’s car, on the right side of the road, stuck in a ditch. One of the officers escorted her to the patrol car, where she stumbled a few times and smelled of alcohol.
The officer reported that she admitted to drinking and was uncooperative with questions. She failed sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for suspected DUI.
When the officer searched her person, he found a small amount of marijuana. She was sent to Towanda Memorial Hospital for a blood draw. During transport, Coolbaugh rambled about how she drinks every day, and she admitted to using methamphetamine the night before.
On Aug. 21, the officer received her blood results, which were a BAC of .126, and over the legal limits for methamphetamine, amphetamine, buprenorphine, and norbuprenorphine.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 30.
Prohibited gun possession
Kyle William Anderson, 24, of Laceyville, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a gun without a permit, snd driving with improper sunscreening.
Pennsylvania State Police said that an officer was on patrol when he noticed Anderson’s dark sun screening on his driver’s side and passenger side windows on Sept. 11. When he pulled Anderson over, he admitted to having a firearm in the car but not having a concealed carry permit. The officer detained him while the gun was removed from the car.
Anderson also admitted to having a vape pen containing THC. Upon a search of the middle console, the officer found the pen and a clear container with suspected marijuana residue.
A preliminary hearing is set for 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.
