Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Waverly Lions Club has decided to cancel their annual used book sale.
The fundraiser was originally started to benefit the Lions, as well as the Waverly Free Library and Waverly United Methodist Men’s Club, with each organization taking an equal share of the profits.
To help offset the losses, the Lions donated $500 to both the library and the men’s club.
