HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by two in Bradford County on Tuesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county now has 52 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while seven other individuals have “probable” cases of the virus.
There have been 3,836 negative tests in Bradford County.
Three deaths due to complications from COVID-19 have been reported in the county.
Across the border in New York, the number of cases in Tioga County remained steady on Tuesday.
The county has 161 confirmed cases of the virus, with 126 recoveries.
There have been 24 deaths related to COVID-19 in Tioga County.
The county currently has 47 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
Chemung County added one confirmed case on Tuesday, according to its website.
The county now has 119 confirmed cases, but there are currently only five actives cases.
There have been three deaths connected to the virus, while 111 individuals have recovered.
