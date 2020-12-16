Chemung County has had eight deaths due to complications from the coronavirus in just the last five days bringing the county’s toll to 58.
In addition, there were 37 new cases reported over the past five days, bringing the county’s total to 3,817.
There are 130 active cases and 40 Chemung County residents hospitalized as they battle the virus. The county also reported that 3,629 individuals have recovered.
Bradford County has lost three more residents due to complications from the COVID-19 virus since Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county is now up to 49 deaths connected to the coronavirus.
Bradford County has also added 188 confirmed cases of the virus since Friday, bringing its total to 2,166 since March. There are also 320 cases that are considered probable by the Department of Health.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has jumped up to 452 confirmed cases of the virus after adding 45 cases over the last five days. The DOH also reported that an additional 32 cases are considered probable.
Athens (18810) added 26 cases since Friday, bringing its total to 277 cases. There are also 27 probable cases in the Athens area.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Canton — 157 (up 16)
• Columbia Cross Roads — 82 (up 5)
• Gillett — 144 (up 9)
• Milan — 42 (up 3)
• Monroeton — 53 (no change)
• Rome — 63 (up 6)
• Towanda — 296 (up 23)
• Troy — 226 (up 21)
• Ulster — 89 (up 6)
• Wyalusing — 97 (up 5)
• Wysox — 33 (up 2)
Taking a quick look at Tioga County, Pa., Wellsboro is now up to 446 confirmed cases; Mansfield has 198 cases; Blossburg has 104 confirmed cases; and Westfield has 103 cases. Overall, Tioga County Pa. has reported 1,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 103 additional probable cases and 38 deaths.
Across the border in New York, Tioga County has added 72 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. There have now been 1,406 cases of the virus since March.
The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County remained at 64 over the last five days.
There are currently 191 active cases and 539 individuals are in mandatory quarantine at this time. The county also reported 1,151 recoveries.
