The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased to 86 on Monday, according to the State Department of Health.
Seven additional cases have also been deemed probable.
Over a third of the cases are in the Sayre Zip Code (18840), where 33 cases are the most in the county. Athens (18810) has seen eight positive cases of coronavirus. There are also five in Ulster (18850).
Three Bradford County residents have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Over 121,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 7,400 have died due to complications of the virus.
In New York, Tioga County added two cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing its total to 206, according to a press release from Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
Six of the cases are active.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The number of recoveries in the county is 175.
Chemung County only recorded one case of COVID-19 over the weekend, after adding over 15 in the previous week.
The total number of cases in the county is now 156.
Twelve cases are currently active.
Three COVID-related deaths have been recorded in Chemung County, along with 141 recoveries.
Over 430,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, and over 32,000 have died.
