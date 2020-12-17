Local chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association donates to Valley police departments

ATHENS — The local chapter of the Christian Motorcyclists Association — the Sons of Thunder — met with representatives from all four Valley police departments on Tuesday to show their appreciation and give them some holiday gifts.
The motorcycle club donated fruit baskets to the Athens Borough, Athens Township, Sayre Borough and Village of Waverly Police Departments.
“Our mission is to touch the hearts of our neighbors in need and to let them know that we care deeply for them, just as Jesus cared so very much for all of his people. As God demands: love God, love people,” a press release from the Sons of Thunder said.
According to the press release, CMA is committed to sharing Jesus around the world. It has provided over three million bibles through the Open Doors organization to countries such as Syria, Iraq and Korea. Through Missionary Ventures International, CMA is providing motorcycles, bicycles, horses and other means of transportation in 107 countries.
Working through the Jesus Film Project, the CMA provides people with life-changing encounters with the Jesus film translated into more than 1,750 languages, according to the press release.
“We hope you enjoy this gift to you and are comforted by our ‘Merry Christmas’ thoughts to you,” the local group said.
