WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) on Wednesday sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, and House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan, urging swift passage of the Pausing All New Detentions and Ending the Movement of Inmates for Coronavirus (PANDEMIC) Act of 2020 either as standalone legislation or as part of any additional COVID-19 legislative package.
The PANDEMIC Act of 2020 was introduced last week with bipartisan support to halt the movement of federal inmates across the country due to the growing number of federal inmates and prisons staff diagnosed with COVID-19 and the devastating impact a COVID-19 outbreak in prisons would have on local communities and hospitals.
“Currently, the BOP has a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases within its system. As of April 8, 2020, 314 inmates and staff at BOP facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 — more than the states of Alaska, Wyoming, and North Dakota,” the letter states. “Despite this, and while much of the country remains under stay-at-home or shelter-in-place orders, the BOP continues to move inmates across the country. Even in its latest Phase 5 COVID-19 Action Plan, the BOP says inmate movement will continue.”
The bill currently has six cosponsors, including Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA), Congressman Matt Cartwright (D-PA), Congressman Mike Bost (R-IL), Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-IN), Congressman Bill Johnson (R-OH), and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY).
In the letter, Congressman Keller notes the urgency passing this legislation because the federal Bureau of Prisons has refused to halt inmate movement on their own authority.
Keller called the issue a “community issue” in the letter.
“Not only is this a prison issue, but the movement of inmates is a community issue. Of the 314 cases within the BOP system, 73 cases are staff members. That means BOP staff are being exposed to COVID-19 at work and then bringing the virus into the local community when they return home,” the letter said. “Coupled with the fact that some COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, moving inmates can threaten to expose corrections officers and staff members and turn them into unknowing carriers of this dangerous virus into their homes and communities.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.