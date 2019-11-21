WAVERLY — A 57-year-old man perished as a result of a fire that tore through a home in the Town of Barton on Sunday night, according to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office.
John P. Gay, who resided at 18 Crane Road, died as a result of the blaze, the sheriff’s office stated in a press release issued Wednesday. A full obituary appears on page seven of today’s Morning Times.
Crews were called out to the fire at approximately 8:51 p.m. on Sunday, and fire personnel from the Waverly-Barton Fire District and Lockwood Fire Department, as well as the Sayre Borough and Athens Township fire departments extinguished the flames. Greater Valley EMS was also on scene.
No official cause of death was named by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the office’s criminal investigations division and the Tioga County Fire Investigation Team.
