Allison Dix and Jose Carrasco of Leprino Foods present a $10,000 check to Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger.

 Ryan Sharp/ Morning Times

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Leprino Foods presented Friends of Valley Playland with a check for $10,000 to aid in the rebuilding of the playground on Friday afternoon.

The playground in Athens township was torn down in April to make way for a new structure in the same spot.

“We knew Valley Playland has been planning this for a couple years now, so we’ve just been waiting to give them the money,” Leprino accounting supervisor Allison Dix said.

“This has been here for years. I remember when it was being built. We knew that when it was being rebuilt, Luprino wanted to be a part of it and give back to the community.”

Friends of Valley Playland also received a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources earlier this year.

The original structure was built in 1994. Lori Unger, President of Friends of Valley Playland, says the new one will last even longer. It will be built out of a more durable material.

The equipment for the new structure has already been purchased, and it will look similar to the original.

A walkway from the parking lot to the tennis courts will also be added, and the visibility of the playground from all of the surrounding areas will be improved.

Anyone who would like to donate funds or volunteer time for the project can contact the Friends of the Valley Playland at friendsofthevalleyplayland@gmail.com, or send a message on the group’s Facebook page.

Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9463 ext. 231. Follow @RealRyanSharp on Twitter.

