ATHENS — The Athens Borough Fire Department teamed up with Child Hunger Outreach Partners to host a pop up food pantry on Monday.

The pantry, which was drive-thru only, was held at the fire hall on South River Street in Athens.

“It was a great honor to be able to help our citizens during this time. Thank you to all the members, volunteers, and borough employees that all chipped in to make this even a hit,” the fire department said on its Facebook page.

