ATHENS — The Athens Borough Fire Department teamed up with Child Hunger Outreach Partners to host a pop up food pantry on Monday.
The pantry, which was drive-thru only, was held at the fire hall on South River Street in Athens.
“It was a great honor to be able to help our citizens during this time. Thank you to all the members, volunteers, and borough employees that all chipped in to make this even a hit,” the fire department said on its Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.