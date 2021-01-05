Dandy Pink Cups campaign raises more than $7,600 for Guthrie Breast Care Fund

SAYRE — Guthrie recently accepted a check from Dandy for more than $7,600 which will support local patients being treated for breast cancer and receiving screening and diagnostic breast services.
The donation was raised in October during the annual “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign and will be given to the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.
“Guthrie’s Breast Care Fund is used to help breast care patients receiving treatment at Guthrie with the cost of screening and diagnostic breast care services, medication, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and other items not covered by insurance,” according to a press release from Guthrie.
“We will inevitably see an increase in the need for patient support from our Breast Care Fund as families throughout the area continue to struggle financially due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are grateful for Dandy’s generous support of our mission, allowing us to help support more patients,” Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, who is Guthrie’s President and CEO, said.
The “Dandy Pink Cups for the Cure” campaign takes place every October to coincide with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The cups are available at all Dandy locations across the Twin Tiers. During the month, Dandy donates a percentage from the purchase of each large coffee sold in a pink cup.
“The Dany Pink Cups campaign has been one of our highest priority community initiatives for almost a decade. Our customers and employees are extremely passionate about supporting the mission of the Guthrie Breast Care Fund during the month of October. We love being able to support the communities and organizations that make this area so special,” said Randy Williams, President of Dandy.
According to the press release, Dandy selected Guthrie as the recipient of this year’s funds based on their dedication to assisting patients and because the organization provides vital health care across the same communities that Dandy serves.
