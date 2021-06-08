ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Supervisors voted to let the Emergency Declaration related to COVID-19 expire at last month’s meeting.
In the May 26 meeting, the supervisors also decided to loosen the mask mandate in the township building. Now, if you are fully vaccinated you do not need to wear a mask while in the municipal office.
The supervisors also discussed the possibility of eliminating all “paper streets” in the township. A “paper street” is a road that appears on maps but has not been built.
The topic came up when one resident looking to build a new fence on his property asked the township to eliminate the “paper street” on his land.
“I would like to look at them all at once,” Supervisor Kirstie Lake told the board.
Solicitor John Thompson agreed with Lake.
“I would propose that we make our best effort to officially vacate and abandon those,” he said. “It serves the additional purpose of allowing the county to take those proposed streets, divide them in half and give them to the property owners.”
Thompson did note that there are things to be aware of before eliminating those streets.
“The only thing we have to be careful about ... we have to permit access to those properties and some of those areas that might be otherwise closed off. We’re going to have to be careful is what it boils down to. (We need) to make sure that there’s still access,” he said.
The supervisors also honored a local Girl Scout for completing her Silver Award. Chairwoman Tressa Heffron presented Syndey Field with a certificate for the accomplishment.
