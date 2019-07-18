The Bradford County Historical Society will host a program titled, “Welcome the Boys Home: A Concert of World War I Music,” scheduled for Friday, July 19 at 6 p.m.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations are appreciated. To reserve a seat, participants are requested to register by calling 570-265-2240 or by email at info@bradfordhistory.com.
The year 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the World War I soldiers returning home to Bradford County. The music of that era reflected the hard times and the joyous times of the soldiers and their families. Join us for a concert of World War I music and other more modern songs performed by Jim & Marie Parks and Bud Smiley.
This program is a part of the 2019 Friday Night at the Museum programming series that is held the third Friday of each month from May through October. Each event is held in the Great Room at the Bradford County Historical Society, located at 109 Pine Street, Towanda, Pa. Refreshments are provided at each program, and the museum is open a half-hour prior to the event.
Other programs scheduled for this season are: August 16 – Unusual News of Bradford County, Part II; September 20 – Coal Mining in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Its History and Methods; October 18 – The Waverly, Sayre, and Athens Traction Company: Bradford County’s Only Trolley System.
The Bradford County Historical Society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission. For more information about the society and its programming schedule, museum or research center, visit www.bradfordhistory.com or check out the society on Facebook or Twitter.
