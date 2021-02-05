TOWANDA — Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman, who is facing 24 charges related to the alleged sexual assault of five women he represented as a defense attorney prior to taking office, declared his innocence in a statement released on Friday afternoon.
Salsman faces two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
The district attorney blasted Attorney General Josh Shapiro and his office for how they handled his arrest and said he would be taking the case to trial.
"As your elected district attorney, being in a position of public trust, I want to provide a brief statement as to what is happening," Salsman wrote. "As you know, the Democrat attorney general has charged me with rather serious crimes. Rather than allow me to turn myself in at the magistrate’s as is common practice in Bradford County, I was required to be handcuffed at the police barracks and paraded in front of television cameras. They delayed my arraignment for nearly an hour so that the attorney general could finish his press conference and have the TV cameras moved from the courthouse to the magistrate’s. "
Salsman claims that Shapiro's office tried to get him to resign in exchange for treating him "less harshly."
"Prior to that, I was told by the attorney general’s office that if I agreed to resign, they would treat me less harshly. If I continued to maintain my innocence, they would handle things much differently. Because I committed no crimes, I refused their offer and they kept their word to publicly humiliate me and attempt to destroy my life and career," Salsman said.
Salsman "categorically" denied the allegations and said people who know him know that he is not capable of committing these crimes.
" I am committed to going to trial and vigorously defending myself against these false allegations. I categorically deny the allegations. Anyone who knows me knows that the picture the attorney general is painting is not Chad Salsman. My attorney and I will present evidence of my innocence at the trial," Salsman wrote.
Salsman also said that despite now being a criminal defendant himself, he plans to stay on as Bradford County's District Attorney.
"Finally, I will attempt to continue to serve as long as I can as your district attorney. I have turned over the trial and courtroom work to my assistants while all this is pending," he wrote. "I will remain as district attorney and make policy decisions and administer the office. The Drug Task Force that I created will continue to work unabated and all the other policies and programs my administration has implemented to benefit Bradford County this past year will continue as well. "
Salsman thanked the county residents who sent him messages of support after his arrest.
"Thank you to the countless people who have reached out to support my family and I as we deal with these vicious lies that have disrupted our lives. My wife and I ask the media to take into consideration that we have three daughters who read their stories and that in America everyone is presumed innocent. My family and I are united as a team and we thank you for your prayers," Salsman said.
