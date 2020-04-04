ATHENS — The Athens United Methodist Church will be hosting a pair of events to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Feed My Sheep Food Pantry will be open Thursday, April 9 from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens.
A small supply of basic groceries are available for residents of Athens or Sayre school districts. Registration and I.D. are required for all clients. Please note: Distribution will be from the large parking lot. Please don’t get out of your vehicle.
A free fellowship meal will be held Thursday, April 9 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S Main St, Athens. A delicious TAKE OUT only dinner will be available. Watch for signs to pick up.
