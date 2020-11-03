TIOGA CENTER — Due to a COVID-19 case, Tioga Central High School will be moving to online learning until Thursday, Nov. 12.
Tioga High School Principal Josh Roe posted on social media that the school would be forced to go remote due to a positive case of COVID.
“The Tioga Central High School will begin remote learning until Nov 12th due to a positive COVID-19 case,” Roe said on social media.
Roe explained that students can pick up their electronic devices today.
“Chromebooks can be picked up from 2:30-4:30 tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov 3rd,” Roe said in the post.
There will also be meals available to students, according to Roe.
“Meals will be available at no cost to all families wishing to take them,” he said. “More information will be released (on Tuesday).”
