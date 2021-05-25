Athens Borough Fire Department debuts new engine

ATHENS — The Athens Borough Fire Department debuted its new engine at this month’s borough council meeting.
The two-year journey to the new engine arriving in Athens was heavily supported by borough officials, according to Athens Borough Fire Chief Jason Chandler.
“The support of the council and the mayor and the whole borough was outstanding,” Chandler said. “They were behind us 110 percent and gave us pretty much whatever we needed to make this happen. We appreciate everything they do for us, they’ve been great to us.”
The new engine replaces a 1992 truck and comes with plenty of new technology.
“It’s huge because it was replacing a (1992 truck), so the technology has obviously evolved a ton,” Chandler said.
The size of the truck will also help the department during a time when getting enough volunteers can be difficult.
“It’s a bigger truck. It’s actually a rescue style body engine so it gets us more capable to have more tools and things. Now, with manpower getting limited and limited, we can get this on the road with a six-man crew with more tools instead of having to get two or three other trucks on the road,” Chandler said.
“With the manpower shortage it’s nice to have everything in one truck,” Athens Borough Assistant Chief Mike Polzella added.
Polzella has been heavily involved in the entire process — and he’s thrilled to see it come to fruition.
“It’s really cool. It ended up at $475,552. That was the final price on it, but it’s totally neat to build it because none of us had ever built anything like this,” Polzella said.
Chandler talked about how excited all the firefighters are to have the new truck in service.
“They love it. They absolutely love it. A new fire truck always brings all kinds of excitement with it ... I wouldn’t be suprised if someone tried to sleep in the cab waiting to take it to its first call,” Chandler said.
