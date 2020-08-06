HARRISBURG — The number of cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County increased by one on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County now has 85 total cases of the coronavirus. There have been 78 confirmed cases, while seven cases are considered probable.
There have been three deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.
Over a third of the cases are in Sayre, where the 30 confirmed cases are the most in the county. Athens has eight confirmed cases, according to the Department of Health.
There have been 5,218 negative tests in Bradford County, which saw another 177 tests come back negative on Wednesday.
The total number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania is over 115,000 with 112,462 of those confirmed. There have been 7,244 deaths related to the virus in the commonwealth.
Across the border in New York, the number of cases in Tioga County remained steady on Wednesday.
The county has seen 199 individuals test positive for COVID-19. There are currently only 14 active cases.
The death toll related to the coronavirus in Tioga County is 25, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
There have been 160 recoveries in Tioga County, including 49 at Elderwood. The skilled nursing facility is now virus free.
The county reported Wednesday that there are 108 individuals in mandatory quarantine due to the virus.
In Chemung County, the number of cases once again remained steady.
There have been 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but there are currently only four active cases in the county.
The county has lost three residents to the virus, while 129 individuals have recovered.
New York has had over 423,000 people test positive for the virus, which has been listed as the cause of death for 32,431 individuals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.