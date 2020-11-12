The Grace Episcopal Church at 439 Park Avenue in Waverly was formally organized and incorporated in December 28, 1853.
The first rector was Reverent Horatio Gray who came from St. Andrews in Philadelphia and took up his duties in Waverly in 1855. During Gray’s pastorate a small Gothic style church was erected at the corner of Park Avenue and Tioga Street at a cost of $4,000.
Franklin Pierce was president of the US; the state of Civil War was 8 years away and Waverly was not yet a village.
The movement to erect an Episcopal church in Waverly was initiated at a social gathering in Mrs. Mary Palmer’s home in 1853.
Owen Spaulding, local entrepreneur, who offered a town lot to any church ready to build donated the land.
A parish school, located north of the church, was maintained up until the 1870’s in what is now the rear portion of the rectory.
In 1869, William King and Son of Elmira built and installed a “track” organ with 8 ranks and 400 pipes. It required manual pumping which was provided by young boys who labored out of sight, in a closet directly behind the organ. Eventually an electric motor took over the duties.
Of the 50 to 60 organs built by William King and Son between 1865 to 1890 only two are still in existence in their original locations by 2003; one at the Grace Episcopal Church in Waverly and the other at the First Baptist Church in Watkins Glen.
An electric organ was installed in 1950. The console of the King organ was sawn off and it’s miscellaneous accessories stored in a closet behind the organ. The external decorative pipes were left in place.
Early records show during the first 50 years of the church they had at least 16 rectors. None served more than a couple of years and many stayed or lived only a few months.
The certificate of organization was signed by Reverend George Watson, the rector of the St Paul’s Episcopal church of Owego, Levi Gardiner, Arthur Yates, A.P. Spaulding and Thomas Yates.
The first rector, Reverent Horatio Gray, entered his duties on April 9, 1855. During his time the church was built and completed; after a little more than 3 years he resigned on June 10, 1858, and died in Boston in 1900.
Reverend Charles Beardslee succeeded Rev. Gary in 1858 and held the post for 2 years; then Rev. John W. McCullough in December 19, 1860 and resigned in July, 1863. In August 1863, Rev. Francis F. Rice became the next rector, remaining until March 29, 1865. He was followed by Rev. William Long, who remained for 2 years then followed by Rev J.E. Esch.
After three years Esch resigned in June, 1873; and died in St. Louis about 1985. Rev. J.B. Brown was next, coming to Waverly in August 3, 1873 and remaining until August 1878.
The rectory was built during Brown’s pastorate. The parish school was conducted for several years in the little building which now forms the rear part of the rectory.
Brown was followed by Rev. Charles Seymour, under whose care the church was altered and improved. He resigned April 12, 1884 and Rev J.B. Murray came next in September 1884. Murray stayed until March 1886; then came Rev. George Bowan, who remained for 3 years. Bowen died in Waverly, September 18, 1898.
Rev. J.H. DeMile became rector on June 7, 1889; but died suddenly of heart failure the following January. Rev. J. Hazard Hartzowl took charge next in February 1890, and after a pastorate of less than 5 months died of a similar malady on June 9 1890.
There was no resident rector during the next year until June 1, 1891 when Rev. H.W. Ebersol became rector. After Ebersol, came Rev Charles Donahue on February 29, 1892. He was followed by Rev. William Gorden Bentley who came to Waverly in December, 1894 and remained until October 1898. Rev T. Ainslie Stevenson came next on February 14, 1899 and remained until 1904. Rev H.W. Crydenwise, served from 1904 until 1907.
Rev Charles T. Raynor was rector next from 1907 until 1912, and it was during his pastorate that the church was greatly improved and altered. It was raised on its foundations and the basement was excavated to make the present social hall. The old choir loft, then over the vestibule, was closed off and new choir stalls placed at the front of the church.
All new furniture was added and also nearly all of the stained glass windows were presented at this time. The interior was completely refinished, and the outer walls and the irreplaceable memorial gifts from earlier years remained of the original church fixtures.
Raynor was succeeded by Rev. Ernest J. Hopper, who remained from 1913 to 1916. Rev Charles P. Bispham was the next rector from 1916 to 1918; followed by Rev A.T. Doughty whose rector ship went to 1925. Next came Rev J. Lyon Hatfield; who stayed shortly before transferring to Scranton, Pa. and Rev Levi W. Lunn began his duties toward the end of 1925.
During Lunn’s time, the number in the parish has greatly increased and the Sunday school had its largest enrollment in the church’s history. In 1948 a group of members formed a committee, headed by Miss Mable White and Mrs. Herbert Smith with the purpose of building up a church improvement fund. The exterior of the church was given a fresh coat of paint and new carpeting; and many other memorials were given such as a pulpit in memory of Mary Palmer.
Rev Lunn served from 1925 to 1951. Rev M. Howard St. Cyr served from 1958 to 1981; 23 years of faithful service in Waverly. (It should be noted that Grace Church shared the services and expenses with Christ Church in Wellsburg.)
After a period of interim clergy; the church had Rev. Jane Feerer for almost 5 years (1983 to 1988) before she was appointed as a Navy Chaplain.
Over the years, the rectors provided hospital visitations between Tioga General Hospital and Robert Packer.
In 1974, a rectory was built for $2,000; and the school structure was moved and incorporated into the rear of the rectory.
The church was put on the National Register of Historic Places in September 2000.
In 2003, the Grace Church’s 150th anniversary (Sesquicentennial) a new bell tower was installed when removing the old bell tower; an old cross was also removed from atop the structure. It was a Celtic cross, it was wood and the paint peeling. The church had a duplicate made and put on the new bell tower. Members of the congregation wanted to keep the old cross so it was put in the entranceway.
A second renovation project in 2003 was the installation of two new door at the entrance; heavy, solid oak doors designed and crafted by local wood worker Bruce Vanderpool.
As with many small communities few of the young people remain in Waverly after graduation from high school or college due to employment opportunities among other issues.
After many years of trying, the church has decided to dissolve and the future of this historic building is in the hands of the Episcopal Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.