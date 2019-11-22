Back again this year by popular demand, the Lottery Calendar Fundraiser coordinated by B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. directly benefits services for seniors living in Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Tioga Counties. Funds raised in this effort will support programs such as Meals on Wheels Endless Mountains and lessen the number of local seniors waiting for needed services.
Each lottery calendar is sold for $20 and comes with 121 chances to win from January 1 to April 30, 2020. The evening “You Pick 3” lottery numbers are utilized, and the cash prize for each day is awarded to the calendar holder with the corresponding number. Daily cash prizes range from $30 up to $100, and a total of over $4,000 in cash prizes are possible.
Calendars can be purchased at any B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. office, with the Bradford County office being located at 220 Main Street, Unit 2 in Towanda, open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information about the Lottery Calendar Fundraiser or B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. services, please call 1-800-982-4346.
