The United States Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released job openings and labor turnover data, which notes 7 million open job positions throughout the country.
BLS officials said the total number of job openings edged down by 262,000 in the private sector, and was little changed within the government.
That drop is attributed to 102,000 less openings in retail trade; 124,000 less openings in the health care and social assistance field, and 19,000 less federal government job openings.
Officials said the number of job openings decreased in the northeast region.
Regarding hiring, BLS officials said that figure was “little changed at 5.9 million in September and the hires rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent.”
Ultimately, the data showed a net employment gain of 2.5 million over the 12 months ending in September — hires totaled 69.9 million and separations totaled 67.4 million.
These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.
