WILAWANA — For three decades, Wilawana has hosted its Old Home Days to celebrate with residents and welcome back old friends — and this year is no different.
The 2019 Wilawana Old Home Days will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
“For the last (30-plus) years, Wilawana’s Old Home Days has been an event for all to enjoy with people coming from far and wide. People who were just passing through our area many years ago, were fortunate to be here for the Old Home Days. They enjoyed it so much that they come back each year,” a press release said.
The community will also be remembering one of its former members on Saturday.
“Naturally, the success of an event like this has a lot of work and planning done behind the scenes as well as on the day of the event. Unfortunately, one of the leaders of this day has passed away, Dorothy Secrist. We will be remembering her as we go through this fun day,” the press release said.
There will be a raffle with gift baskets as well as gifts from local merchants. Any other merchants who wish to continue donating can call Shirley Hammond at 607-565-4627.
Saturday will also feature a rummage sale in the community hall. Outside, there will be vendors. There is no charge to set up a booth.
Food will be available all day at the church, including donuts and coffee, hot dogs, nachos, soda and water. A full-scale bake sale will also take place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.