Valley United Presbyterian Church providing food during pandemic

WAVERLY — The Valley United Presbyterian Church has announced a weekly food giveaway program in addition to its existing programs to feed the hungry.
“VUPC aims to do whatever we can to support our community during this time of limited resources and social distancing,” said Rev. Sharan Knoell.
When it became evident that COVID-19 would increase the need for food, Ellen Tubbs, Coordinator of the Waverly Chow Program began developing a plan. After receiving assurance from the Food Bank of the Southern Tier that it would continue to supply food to the church, she asked VUPC’s Mission Committee to provide the necessary financial support to purchase enough bags of food to feed Valley residents once per week. Waverly Chow for Children supplied the first two weeks of food.
Tubbs recruited church members and Chow volunteers to help distribute the food with a drive-thru delivery system in the church parking lot located at 459 Park Avenue in Waverly.
The first week, 82 families or 324 people received bags. The second week 83 households or 332 people received food.
“There are so many good people doing their best,” Tubbs said.
Tubbs tells of a call for food that came to her house while she was at the church giving away food. A father had lost his job. Tubbs returned the call and offered to deliver the food. The recipient cried and said she wanted to give back. She is now sewing masks for the volunteers.
Meanwhile, Waverly Chow is continuing its program as usual. Under the supervision of Tubbs, it is housed in VUPC, and works to close the food gap for families with low incomes. Families are selected with the help of Waverly School District. Volunteers deliver a bag of food once per week. Approximately 38 families with 192 members are recipients.
Valley United’s Sayre/Athens Chow program is also continuing its program. This program provides bags of food on a weekly basis at the Athens Center for 43 Head Start children with 170 family members.
Recently, five VUPC volunteers picked up $400 and 120 boxes of food that had been collected through Epiphany Church and School’s Annual Lenten food drive.
“We were thrilled and amazed at what Epiphany provided…we were almost out of food for the children,” Chow volunteer Nancy Britain said.
Mission Chair Jim Parks and Chow Coordinator Ann Goodwin (seen in photo above) praised the Epiphany kids for their efforts, agreeing that this would be a big help.
When Goodwin received the donations from Epiphany, she found a donation from a seven-year-old girl who taped 36 cents to a piece of paper and printed the words on it: “To help the poor.”
For the immediate future, each Tuesday, VUPC will continue a food giveaway for those in need. To register (required), call Ellen Tubbs at 570-888-8244 on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. The pick-up location is 459 Park Avenue in Waverly. Because of social distancing, stay in your car, and a volunteer will hand you a bag of food. Each bag is designed to feed three people for three days.
