WAVERLY — Following comments two weeks ago and again this week criticizing the Village of Waverly for shoveling the sidewalks of properties belonging to the Tioga County Land Bank, Mayor Patrick Ayres defended the decision to help out the organization.
Specifically, Ayres said the cost to demolish the buildings on seven of the properties belonging to the land bank and rehabbing the homes on the other two parcels owned by it have cost $231,613.
“That’s $231,613 that we as a village did not spend that has improved this village,” he said. “I believe it’s been a very good partnership.”
The land bank ran into the shoveling problem a few weeks following a winter storm. Ayres explained that an unforeseen demolition caused the land bank to go over its budget, so village employees were sent over to shovel sidewalks to help alleviate expenses.
That decision led to a disagreement on the board two weeks ago, as well as sharp criticism this week from resident Ron Keene.
But Ayres explained the purpose of the land bank is to help improve the state of properties in the village, as well as other communities throughout the county. With blighted buildings a growing problem, the land bank has served as long term solution to get formerly abandoned properties back on the tax rolls.
The land bank currently owns the following parcels:
• 112 Park Place
• 35 Lincoln St.
• 452 Cayuta Ave.
• 108 Park Place
• 530 East Chemung St.
• 457 Fulton St.
• 207 Howard St.
• 127 Providence St.
• 429 Chemung St.
While the nine properties currently owned by the land bank are not generating any tax revenue, Ayres noted that several of the parcels are already seeing interest from potential buyers.
