WELLSBURG — The public hearing beginning the board meeting Wednesday evening opened for public comment on overriding the 2 percent tax cap for the Village of Wellsburg. A local law to override the tax cap was adopted later in the general meeting.
Following the public hearing, the village board opened the Water Board meeting. Timothy Steed from HUNT Engineering reported the condition of the water storage tanks to the board. The village currently uses three storage tanks which are in need of repair.
According to Steed, a study should be conducted to inspect all three tanks to assess their condition and necessary repairs needed. The village has applied for a grant that would pay for the inspection of the tanks and water system. If the grant comes through, the board will then present the findings and decide on the proper way to fix or replace the water storage tanks.
Part of the purpose of the study is to determine which tanks are in the best condition. Information from Steed revealed that only two of the three tanks are actually needed.
Since repairs are estimated to cost around a couple hundred thousand dollars per storage tank, the board will likely decide which tank is the least maintainable and either remove or retire it.
Information about the grant is expected by mid-December. Even if money is not granted for a full-system study, the board plans to get quotes for inspection and carry it out despite the cost.
The board also discussed a request from the Ridgebury Fire Department to fill Ridgebury fire engine tanks with clean water from Wellsburg hydrants. The water board decided to allow non-emergency fill-ups of Ridgebury engines for a rate of 0.0018 cents per gallon.
The general meeting for the Village of Wellsburg Board began after the close of the Water Board Meeting.
Mayor Lewis reported that Sixth Street will be repaved. The trees lining the street are to be removed and the street will be widened. The cost is estimated to be $32,000, but CHIPS money should cover a portion of the cost.
In accordance with a request from NYCOM (New York State Conference of Mayors), the village board moved the 2020 election day from March 17 to March 18. This rescheduling is due to the fact that March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day.
