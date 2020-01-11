Driving under the influence

SAYRE — The following individuals were charged by Sayre Borough police with DUI-related offenses in separate incidents in the municipality:

Jonathan William Vannorman, 24, of Sayre was charged after being discovered by police parked on the side of Pitney Street and passed out at the wheel at approximately 3 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Vannorman was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 21.

Frank Edward Mosier, 56, of Rome was also charged with DUI of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on East Lockhart Street at Jan. 5.

Mosier was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 7.

Drug possession

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Sayre man was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following an incident that took place along Sheshequin Road on Dec. 28.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Lee Heeman III was charged following a traffic stop along that roadway.

Heeman was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 19.

Harassment

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An Athens man is facing harassment charges following an incident that occurred on Jan. 7.

According to Athens Township police, Carl Eugene Sutton, 67, was charged after repeatedly contacting another person after being advised to stop.

Sutton was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 4.

