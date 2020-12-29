Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Mark Garrison, 61, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 3 months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Endangering the Welfare of Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Garrison for the offense occurring on June 20, 2020.
Paul D. Singh, 33, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 21days to 12 months, restitution of $2816.43, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Singh following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on June 10, 2020.
Edward T. Sites, 39, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Resisting Arrest, misdemeanors of the second degree, and Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Bruce Hoffman from the Sayre Borough Police Department and Deputy Brian Wibirt of the Bradford County Sherriff’s Office arrested Sites for the offenses occurring on May 18, 2020 and July 16, 2020.
Dannielle Abbott, 35, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 months to 36 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Abbott for the offenses occurring on June 14, 2020.
Scott Kunkle, 36, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months, plus 24 days to 42 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, misdemeanors of the first degree, and Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department and Trooper Luke Geiger and Trooper Waylon Smith both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kunkle following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Borough and Towanda Township on November 13, 2019 and July 1, 2020.
Michael Lane, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Bad Checks, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on February 5, 2020.
Kathryn Burdick, 24, Elmira, N.Y., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Burdick for the offense occurring on June 20, 2020.
Cody Page, 32, Canton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Altered, Forged, Counterfeit Plates, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Brian Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Page for the offense occurring on March 4, 2020.
Isaiah Stewart, 20, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 221 months, followed by Probation Supervision of 18 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, also a misdemeanor.
Various officers from the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stewart on various dates in Sayre Borough in 2020.
Levi Foux, 39, of Sugar Run, Pa., was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months, 15 days to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 5 years, plus court costs, for the offenses of Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Attempted Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, 4 counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor, and Manufacturing Marijuana, a felony offense.
Trooper Christopher Decatur and Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Foux following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Township on May 28, 2020.
