ATHENS — If there have been two big stories in the Valley area this year they have to be the COVID-19 pandemic’s local effects and last week’s snow storm.
Both had an impact on Penn-York Opportunities’ plans to honor employees for their years of service.
“We started planning this back in December of 2019,” said Director Eugenia Bond. “We were going to start doing a service award because we need to celebrate people’s years of service and all of the great things we do here at Penn-York.”
They were going to have a banquet in September, “then March came and here we are.”
Penn-York switched from the banquet concept to a drive-through event that it was finally able to hold on Tuesday.
“We decided we’re not going to let that get us down,” she added. “We’re going to continue to celebrate the things that we do and we’re not going to pass on that opportunity. We just evolved. We changed our strategy and we did a virtual presentation and now we have a drive through today.”
Bond added that the original date for the drive-through award pickup had been last Thursday, adding “That didn’t work.”
The organization’s longest tenured employee is Wendy McClure, who has been there 20 years.
“I think it’s my ability to want to take care of people. I have that knack to help people and put a smile on people’s faces,” McClure said about what led her to join the staff. “I came here to be that crazy woman who dances on the table and makes people smile. That what I did.”
Then, after 17 years on the staff, she decided to make it permanent.
“I had a pure love for it and decided three years ago to go back to college and get my associates degree and make a career out of it,” McClure said. “I always say that if you work at a job you love you’ll never work a day in your life and that’s really what it is here. It’s a great team. We work together, help people as much as we can and do whatever we can for everybody.”
